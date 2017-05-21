|
Travis Scott Performs 'Goosebumps' 14 Times In A Row
.
(Radio.com) Recently, Travis Scott has been up to some headline-grabbing stuff. He encouraged a fan to stage dive from a balcony at a show in New York City, then he apologized when another concert-goer got injured tumbling from the balcony. Later, he gave away bling, designed t-shirts for the Houston Rockets. Earlier this week he released three new songs, and now, a video has surfaced of Scott playing his single "Goosebumps" 14 times in a row during a show at the Criterion in Oklahoma City. The concert took place on May 12 and Scott's reps are touting the achievement as a record for the most times an artist has played a song during a single show. That may be the case, but for it's unclear if it was a tremendous or tedious experience for fans. If you really like "Goosebumps," you can check out Scott's performance here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
