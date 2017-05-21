Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online

The 19-song set mixed classic tracks and hits from the Seattle band's six albums, opening with "Ugly Truth" from 1989's "Louder Than Love", and closing with a two-song finale from 1991's "Badmotorfinger" - "Rusty Cage" and "Slaves And Bulldozers" - which also included a snippet of Led Zeppelin's "In My Time Of Dying" from 1975's "Physical Grafitti."

The Detroit stop was the twelfth date of Soundgarden's month-long spring tour of North America, which was set to wrap up with a festival appearance at Rocklahoma in Pryor, OK on May 27.

Cornell's death has been ruled a suicide by hanging following an autopsy by The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. The singer's body was discovered on the floor of the bathroom in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit with a band around his neck.

"The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in Detroit," the office said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time." Watch the video here.