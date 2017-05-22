As Lions Unplug For Cover Of Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Skin'

The new unplugged clip was filmed at London's YouTube Creative Studio in Kings Cross and can be streamed here. The band revealed the video clip on Friday to coincide with the announcement of their very first UK headline tour.

The trek will feature support from Dream State and will be kicking off on September 9th in Bridgend at Hobo's and will conclude on September 30th in London at Old Blue Last.



Festival Appearances

June 2nd - Rock Am Ring (DE)

June 2nd-4th - Rock Im Park (DE)

June 16th-18th - Graspop (BEL)

July 23rd - Amplified Festival, Gloucestershire

July 29th - Fat Lip Festival, Bristol



UK Headline Dates

Sept 9th - Bridgend, Hobo's

Sept 10th Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Sept 12th - Nottingham, Rock City Basement

Sept 13th - Bristol, Louisiana

Sept 14th - Tunbridge Wells, Forum

Sept 15th - Norwich, Waterfront

Sept 17th - Chester, Live Rooms

Sept 18th - Birmingham, Flapper

Sept 20th - Leeds, Key Club

Sept 21st - Newcastle, Jumpin Jacks

Sept 22nd - Glasgow, Garage Attic

Sept 23rd - Stoke, Sugarmill

Sept 25th - Manchester, Rebellion

Sept 26th - Dover, Booking Hall

Sept 27th - Bournemouth, Anvil

Sept 28th - Southampton, Joiners

Sept 29th - Leicester, Firebug

Sept 30th - London, Old Blue Last