Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

Speaking to BBC's Radio 6, Martin said the White Album was "when they started becoming properly indulgent. There are 70 takes of 'Sexy Sadie,' for instance. The efficiency went slightly out the window. There's a lot of stuff. So, it's getting the balance right."

Talking about his goals behind remixing The Beatles' classic material, Martin said, "My motivation - when I tell my kids or grandkids about this album that changed the face of pop music, you want them to put it on a go, 'Yeah, I get it!' rather than, 'This sounds a bit old…' It's getting that balance between trying to provide people what they want. There's quite a lot of stuff." Read more here.