Camila Cabello Reveals Solo Debut Album Details
(Radio.com) Camila Cabello just released her debut solo single, 'Crying In The Club," on Friday (May 19), but it turns out fans won't have to wait long to hear her entire album. Her debut record, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., will be released this fall and include some yet-to-be-announced collaborations. "I think it's going to be September, around September," she revealed to Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. This week, Cabello shared on Twitter that her album follows her journey over the past year from 'darkness into light." "I feel like, for a long time, I didn't really know how to deal with the emotions that I was feeling and the hurt that I was feeling and I felt like I was just trying to be numb and to pretend that everything was fine so I didn't have to feel it as much," she elaborated. "But I feel like with any kind of writing process or with any kind of music-making process, you have to be in tune with your emotions in order to really write honestly," she continued. "And so I felt like that kind of cracked me open and that's why I was finally able to move on from it'I was finally in a place where I could feel everything." Writing The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. was truly a cathartic experience for Cabello and she spoke about how she's doing now that she can finally share her new music with the entire world. "I feel like I was at the hurting kind of like at the beginning of the year'I was at the hurting for a while and then went into the healing, I feel like a few months ago or a couple months ago. And now I feel like I'm at the loving." Check out the full interview here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
