Chris Cornell Funeral Service To Take Place This Week

The Detroit News reports Cornell's body will be flown to California on May 21 ahead of the funeral and that the late rocker will be be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Pasich also revealed that "one or more public memorials will be considered" as the Cornell family deals with their sudden loss. Cornell died at a Detroit hotel on May 17 just hours after a Soundgarden concert wrapped up at the city's Fox Theatre as part of the Seattle group's spring tour of North America. Read more here.