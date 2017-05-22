DJ Khaled Raps At Berkeley Graduation Ceremony

The speaker, Steve Stoute, had just finished his speech when he announced a gift for the graduates. DJ Khaled sauntered through the crowd in a tracksuit, rapping 'All I Do Is Win."

Then the rapper provided words of inspiration for the cap-and-gown-clad crowd, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he's onstage with "kids and queens and a generation of geniuses." Read more here.