DJ Khaled Raps At Berkeley Graduation Ceremony
(Radio.com) Hip hop star, DJ Khaled, made an surprise appearance at the graduation of statistics students at the University of California, Berkeley last Thursday (May 18th). The speaker, Steve Stoute, had just finished his speech when he announced a gift for the graduates. DJ Khaled sauntered through the crowd in a tracksuit, rapping 'All I Do Is Win." Then the rapper provided words of inspiration for the cap-and-gown-clad crowd, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he's onstage with "kids and queens and a generation of geniuses." Read more here.
