Darren Criss' Computer Games Release New Retro Video

The group features Darren along with his brother and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Chuck Criss and "Every Single Night" follows the tradition of the dance records of Miami Sound Machine, Lionel Richie, Peter Gabriel, and Phil Collins.

The EP was released back in March and combines the sounds of the 1980s with the brothers' love of contemporary pop production and explores the journey of trying to maintain boyhood ideologies while navigating the throes of adulthood.

The "Every Single Night" music video was director by Y2K, produced by Jesy Odio and edited by Severiano Martinez. Watch it here.