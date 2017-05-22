Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Julia Roberts Reacts To People's Most Beautiful Honor
05-22-2017
.
Julia Roberts

(Extra) Only "Extra's" Mario Lopez spent time with the woman People magazine has declared to be the world's most beautiful: Julia Roberts! The superstar opened up about taking the honor for the fifth time, her advice for BFF George Clooney, and how she is teaming up with her "Notting Hill" director Richard Curtis for an all-star fundraiser on behalf of children in need.

Julia is gracing the cover of People magazine's World's Most Beautiful issue again, saying she is feeling "better than ever before." She also revealed where 12 year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel and 9-year-old Henry saw the cover, saying, "They actually saw it in the school library." She whispered, "'Mom, we saw this magazine and this is what it said.'" Curtis smiled, asking, "Did they take it as a fact, like, 'America was found in 1776, you're the most beautiful woman in the world - why didn't you tell us?'" Julia joked, "If they didn't take it as a fact, it's a fact now…it's part of the legend."

Along with being the world's most beautiful, the 49-year-old confessed that she's a soccer mom, sharing, "Oh, yeah. I've been working on it for years, but every year it takes it to the next level."

With her own twins about to become teenagers, what is her advice to her good friend George Clooney, who is about to welcome his first children with wife Amal? She responded, "There's no such thing as wisdom when you have twin babies in the house. There's just hopes and prayers and tears and holding on tight to each other."

The actress is getting ready for "Red Nose Day," the campaign started by Curtis. He explained the initiative and why folks should buy a red nose in support, "What we're saying is we're ending child poverty, one nose at a time. What it is is to earn as much money as we can and spend it as well as we can to change specific children's lives, a real, continued effort to allow people to give money to kids whose lives are really hard." Check out Julia's "Red Nose Special" May 25 on NBC and Tune into "Extra" Monday for Julia's full interview. Read more here.

Extra submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

