Liam Payne Reveals He Cut Son Bear's Umbilical Cord

"It's been the most amazing year of my life," Payne told 92.3 AMP Radio's Shoboy and Nina. "Until you have a kid, you never really know what it feels like to have that moment."

Payne was in the delivery room with Cheryl -- wildly popular English entertainer and his partner -- for the birth of their son and able to cut the umbilical cord himself. "I did [cut the cord]," Payne tells Shoboy of his first parental duty. "I was all cool with it. We had the best team there. It was the most beautiful thing ever." Read more here.