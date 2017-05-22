Linkin Park's Unaired Kimmel Performance Now Streaming

"We were going to come out and play 'Heavy' first," singer Chester Bennington told the audience, "but in light of our dear friend Chris Cornell passing way, we decided to play our song 'One More Light' in honor of him to start this off. We love you, Chris."

The band also delivered the project's lead single, "Heavy", as on online exclusive for the show. In addition, Linkin Park streamed their full concert for the Kimmel audience, which featured another six tunes, including new tracks "Talking To Myself", "Battle Symphony", "Invisible" and "Good Goodbye" alongside classics "Numb" from 2003's "Meteora" and "In The End" from their 2000 debut, "Hybrid Theory." Watch all of the video clips here.