Singled Out: Edge Of Free's Pony

This song is actually one of the first John and I ever wrote together. The original lyrics dealt with my frustration trying to...write lyrics, e.g., "dig a little further, and turn on the light," but the song was shelved for quite a while and when I approached it again the story broadened significantly. I always liked the quirky title, the play on words of finding your own path, but also the literal concept of taking off with someone you fall in love with.

The story is a reminiscing of some very hard times I went through during a year when I lived in Nashville, and I had to make some tough choices. At the same time it is set against this catchy, rhythmic backdrop, with pumping acoustic guitars at the start and a full-blown chorus that changes from "you" on the first pass to "we all" at the end....which is the way I felt about a relationship I had with someone at that time. I hit a point during the time which this song represents in which I seriously thought I'd lost my mind. I was deeply depressed, and alone, alcoholic, and living in this really old, sparse, cold upper-attic of an old Victorian house in East Nashville. I paid $150 per month in rent, but it had no heat. Many things changed for me that year and I had some extreme up-times, usually brought about by a beautiful woman, with whom I'd fall instantly in love...and this is where in the second verse, the line "Fable came to fortune," comes into play - it really did in a sense, but I can't say who it was...that might be awkward, especially if we ever play another show together. I can say it wasn't really at 3am, but who cares....3am sings better than 6am. So, Pony is a wide-ranging song that captures the playfulness of taking chances, running off to another state and doing your own thing, but also the darkness and consequences of not having a home.

