Video Of Aerosmith Farewell Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The Boston band's 19-song set mixed classic tracks from throughout their career with covers of tunes by Fleetwood Mac ("Stop Messin' Around" and "Oh Well"), Big Joe Williams ("Baby Please Don't Go") and The Beatles ("Come Together").

According to The Times Of Israel, Aerosmith performed before an enthusiastic crowd of 50,000 on opening night, which also marked their first concert in the country in 23 years.

Frontman Steven Tyler battled technical difficulties with microphones throughout the show, with some reports suggesting a number of fans left early after being frustrated with the sound issues. Read more and watch video from the show here.