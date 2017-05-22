Wednesday 13 Releases 'Cruel To You' Video

He had the following to say about the new clip, "I'm really excited for everyone to see our new video for 'Cruel To You'. Making this one turned out to be so much fun and director Tommy Jones made my comic book dream come to life.

"Running around sunny Los Angeles chasing a girl and her dog with an axe was certainly a first for me, haha! This song and video is definitely a throw back to the more fun, campy side of Wednesday 13." Watch the video here.