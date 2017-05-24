Ariana Grande Management Release Statement On Terrorist Bombing

The "Break Free" singer's partners and representatives have released statements condemning the tragedy and expressing support for those who were affected. In the wake of the tragic event, Grande tweeted: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

The singer's management released a longer statement this morning, writing: "Words can not express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers." Read more here.