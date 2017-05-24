|
Billy Ray Cyrus Guest Stars In Nickelodeon Specials
.
(Webster) Billy Ray Cyrus, lends his voice as a guest star in Nickelodeon's 'Blaze and the Monster Machines' all-new "Wild Wheels" animal-themed episode. The first special, "Animal Island," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus as Lazard, a greedy lizard-truck, premieres Monday, May 29, at 12pm (ET/PT), followed by "Toucan Do It!" featuring Kelsea Ballerini as Tooks, an athletic toucan-truck, on Wednesday, May 31, at 12pm (ET/PT). The "Wild Wheels" specials follow Blaze and friends as they transform into animal-trucks and meet new friends on Animal Island, an incredible place where everyone is a talking monster truck animal. Blaze and the Monster Machines follows the adventures of the amazing monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ, and it's the first preschool show on TV to comprehensively cover all areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) in every episode. In "Animal Island," Blaze and Stripes are sailing the open sea when they discover Animal Island. While ashore, they make new friends and marvel at the animals' amazing powers but a greedy lizard-truck named Lazard (Cyrus) wants those powers all for himself and decides to steal them using a special machine. Then, in "Toucan Do It!," Blaze, Starla and Darington visit Animal Stadium where they are set to take on a team of animal opponents in a game of Jungle Ball. When the friends discover they are down a teammate, Blaze recruits an athletic toucan-truck named Tooks (Ballerini) to join their team. When the ball accidentally flies far from the stadium, Tooks boldly flies to get it but her feathery tail gets trapped under a rock. Now, it's up to Blaze, Starla, and Darington to transform into animals to rescue their new friend. In the toy aisle, Nickelodeon and Fisher-Price, a subsidiary of Mattel Inc., will launch an all-new toy line inspired by the "Wild Wheels" specials this fall. Available at all major retailers, the complete line will include die-cast vehicles, talking and super stunt vehicles, and a track set that brings the fun and dynamic characters from the show to life. In Blaze and the Monster Machines, the amazing monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ have adventures that explore the physics of how things move; tackle problems through scientific inquiry and mathematics; and discover the parts needed to make everyday technologies work. Each action-packed episode is filled with monster trucks, physical humor and upbeat original songs with lyrics that highlight a STEM concept such as adhesion, friction, force, trajectory and magnetism. Blaze and the Monster Machines is created by Jeff Borkin (Team Umizoomi head writer) and Ellen Martin (Bubble Guppies supervising producer).
The first special, "Animal Island," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus as Lazard, a greedy lizard-truck, premieres Monday, May 29, at 12pm (ET/PT), followed by "Toucan Do It!" featuring Kelsea Ballerini as Tooks, an athletic toucan-truck, on Wednesday, May 31, at 12pm (ET/PT).
The "Wild Wheels" specials follow Blaze and friends as they transform into animal-trucks and meet new friends on Animal Island, an incredible place where everyone is a talking monster truck animal. Blaze and the Monster Machines follows the adventures of the amazing monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ, and it's the first preschool show on TV to comprehensively cover all areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) in every episode.
In "Animal Island," Blaze and Stripes are sailing the open sea when they discover Animal Island. While ashore, they make new friends and marvel at the animals' amazing powers but a greedy lizard-truck named Lazard (Cyrus) wants those powers all for himself and decides to steal them using a special machine. Then, in "Toucan Do It!," Blaze, Starla and Darington visit Animal Stadium where they are set to take on a team of animal opponents in a game of Jungle Ball. When the friends discover they are down a teammate, Blaze recruits an athletic toucan-truck named Tooks (Ballerini) to join their team. When the ball accidentally flies far from the stadium, Tooks boldly flies to get it but her feathery tail gets trapped under a rock. Now, it's up to Blaze, Starla, and Darington to transform into animals to rescue their new friend.
In the toy aisle, Nickelodeon and Fisher-Price, a subsidiary of Mattel Inc., will launch an all-new toy line inspired by the "Wild Wheels" specials this fall. Available at all major retailers, the complete line will include die-cast vehicles, talking and super stunt vehicles, and a track set that brings the fun and dynamic characters from the show to life.
In Blaze and the Monster Machines, the amazing monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ have adventures that explore the physics of how things move; tackle problems through scientific inquiry and mathematics; and discover the parts needed to make everyday technologies work. Each action-packed episode is filled with monster trucks, physical humor and upbeat original songs with lyrics that highlight a STEM concept such as adhesion, friction, force, trajectory and magnetism. Blaze and the Monster Machines is created by Jeff Borkin (Team Umizoomi head writer) and Ellen Martin (Bubble Guppies supervising producer).
Webster submitted this story.
• Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song
• Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack
• Stone Sour Release New Music Video, Add Headline Dates
• Incubus Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Black Hole Sun' Performance
• Cavalera Conspiracy Launch Video Diary Series For New Album
• Mastodon To Rock Late Night TV This Week
• Rob Zombie Releasing Live Performance Of Classic White Zombie Album
• Special Big Star Compilation Coming Next Month
• The Kentucky Headhunters Add New Leg To On Safari Tour
• The String Cheese Incident Release 'My One & Only' Video
• Davey Suicide Release 'No Angel' Music Video
• Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video
• Divinity Streaming Their New Album 'The Immortalist' Online
• Pink Frost Streaming New Song 'Avian'
• KillSET Release 'Killers in the Pit' Video
• Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'
• Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To James Bond Icon Roger Moore
• Lana Del Rey Debuted New Song At KROQ Weenie Roast
• Charlie Daniels And Big & Rich Announce Big TV Interviews
• Billy Ray Cyrus Guest Stars In Nickelodeon Specials
• Swearingen and Kelli Announce New Album 'The Marrying Kind'
• Singled Out: Ed Roman's The Way She Goes
• 19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert
• Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut
• T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape
• Katy Perry To Get Massive Payday For American Idol Reboot Deal
• Jason Aldean Releases 'They Don't Know' Music Video
• Meek Mill Streaming New Track 'Glow Up'
• Lana Del Rey Releases Video For 'Lust for Life' Feat The Weeknd
• Rascal Flatts Announce A Night To Shine Residency
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.