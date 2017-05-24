Davey Suicide Release 'No Angel' Music Video

"When Needlz and I finished writing this track, we knew we had something special here," explains Davey. "I can't tell you how many times I've lived through these lyrics and fought this battle inside my head."

Hailing from "Unholywood Killafornia," the band consists of Davey on vocals, Niko Gemini on guitar, Drayven Davidson on drums, Needlz as the "keyboardist/audio terrorist," and Derek Obscura on bass.

The video was directed and edited by Vicente Cordero, while Charles Kallaghan Masabo and band member Needlz co-produced it. Watch the clip here.