Hogan's Goat Streaming First Single From New Album

The new album was self-produced, mixed by Alex Gilson and Nathan Zensen at Gold Cassette and mastered by Tommy Dorsey. Drummer Wayne Michel had this to say, "You might like it, you might hate it. I don't know what you f***in' like."

Named after a tale from Scottish folklore, the band initially formed in late 2014. As the story goes, a farmer (Hogan) owned a goat rumored to have an odor said to travel miles away. The goat's been described as having patchy fur, an eye out of socket, and flies abound . For the band, this perfectly symbolized their unorthodox style, that which is anything but unnoticeable. Stream the song here.