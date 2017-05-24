Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Incubus Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Black Hole Sun' Performance
05-24-2017
.
Chris Cornell

(Radio.com) Incubus paid homage to Chris Cornell with a powerful version Soundgarden's 1994 fan favorite, "Black Hole Sun" during their KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta set at Stub Hub Center in Carson, CA this past weekend.

The tribute was the final song in their set. The open air stadium was packed with more than 25,000 attendees, clearly floored by the performance. "All night tonight my thoughts with my brother Chris Cornell," said Boyd. He is one of three people that made me want to be a singer. He taught me how to be heavy and look for beauty at the same time. He was a huge influence on me and he was a huge influence on our band and so many other bands here tonight. So, I just wanted to say to Chris, I love you wherever you are. We will never forget you."

Boyd then beckoned Cage The Elephant's Matthew Schultz to join him on stage for what would be a powerful duet. The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit Wednesday (May 17) night. He was 52 years old. Watch video of the tribute here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

