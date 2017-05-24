|
Iration Streaming Their New Single 'Fly With Me'
.
Reggae-influenced alternative rocker Iration have released their brand new single "Fly With Me" ahead of their upcoming summer tour with Slightly Stoopid. The band had this to say, "Finally! Happy to be able to offer up our new song 'Fly With Me' before the summer weather hits. This is a song inspired by the cosmos and the vastness of space and imagination. Get lost in this one." The track debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae Songs chart upon its official release this past Friday (May 19th) and the band has now released an online stream of the song here.
The band had this to say, "Finally! Happy to be able to offer up our new song 'Fly With Me' before the summer weather hits. This is a song inspired by the cosmos and the vastness of space and imagination. Get lost in this one."
The track debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae Songs chart upon its official release this past Friday (May 19th) and the band has now released an online stream of the song here.
• Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song
• Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack
• Stone Sour Release New Music Video, Add Headline Dates
• Incubus Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Black Hole Sun' Performance
• Cavalera Conspiracy Launch Video Diary Series For New Album
• Mastodon To Rock Late Night TV This Week
• Rob Zombie Releasing Live Performance Of Classic White Zombie Album
• Special Big Star Compilation Coming Next Month
• The Kentucky Headhunters Add New Leg To On Safari Tour
• The String Cheese Incident Release 'My One & Only' Video
• Davey Suicide Release 'No Angel' Music Video
• Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video
• Divinity Streaming Their New Album 'The Immortalist' Online
• Pink Frost Streaming New Song 'Avian'
• KillSET Release 'Killers in the Pit' Video
• Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'
• Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To James Bond Icon Roger Moore
• Lana Del Rey Debuted New Song At KROQ Weenie Roast
• Charlie Daniels And Big & Rich Announce Big TV Interviews
• Billy Ray Cyrus Guest Stars In Nickelodeon Specials
• Swearingen and Kelli Announce New Album 'The Marrying Kind'
• Singled Out: Ed Roman's The Way She Goes
• 19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert
• Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut
• T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape
• Katy Perry To Get Massive Payday For American Idol Reboot Deal
• Jason Aldean Releases 'They Don't Know' Music Video
• Meek Mill Streaming New Track 'Glow Up'
• Lana Del Rey Releases Video For 'Lust for Life' Feat The Weeknd
• Rascal Flatts Announce A Night To Shine Residency
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.