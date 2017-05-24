Iration Streaming Their New Single 'Fly With Me'

The band had this to say, "Finally! Happy to be able to offer up our new song 'Fly With Me' before the summer weather hits. This is a song inspired by the cosmos and the vastness of space and imagination. Get lost in this one."

The track debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae Songs chart upon its official release this past Friday (May 19th) and the band has now released an online stream of the song here.