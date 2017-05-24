KillSET Release 'Killers in the Pit' Video

The new record is set to be released on June 23rd and was produced by Eddie Wohl (Fuel, Smile Empty Soul, ill Niño, 36 Crazyfists) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, ill Niño, Sepultura).

The band had the following to say about the new track, "'Killers in the Pit,' is simply a song for our fans, the Killers! It's for everyone that supports our music. It's for everyone that takes the time out of their lives to come down to our shows and tear up the place with us! It's about finding a positive and fun way to get rid of that extra energy and stress that so many people feel in their lives. We decided to drop this single first because music needs some flavor right now and we're bringing that not only with this track, but the whole 'S.T.F.U.' album! As it says in the song...let's show the world!!!" Watch the video here.