Lana Del Rey Debuted New Song At KROQ Weenie Roast

The official debut of "Cherry" follows a snippet of the song Del Rey shared on Instagram during rehearsals for the 25th edition of the annual radio station festival, held this year at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

The singer leaned on her most recent singles released in the last few weeks including "Love" and "Lust for Life," the title track from the upcoming full-length album which still is without a release date. While "Lust for Life" features the Weeknd, he did not appear to reprise his part of the song, other than on the big screens flanking the stage that showed clips from the track's music video. Read more here.