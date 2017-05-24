Rob Zombie Releasing Live Performance Of Classic White Zombie Album

Zombie revealed the news to fans via Instagram, writing, "Mixing Astro-Creep live album with @zeussproducer" alongside an audio preview from the studio.

"Astro-Creep: 2000" was the fourth and final studio album by the band Zombie co-founded in New York in 1985 with his girlfriend at the time, bassist Sean Yseult.

Aided by success of the single, "More Human Than Human", the group's best-selling record peaked at No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 2 million copies. Read more and see the Instagram preview here.