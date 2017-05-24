Special Big Star Compilation Coming Next Month

We were sent the following details: The collection spans all three of the influential band's LPs (1972's #1 Record, 1974's Radio City and Third, released after the group disbanded, in the late '70s), and features rare edits of some of their most popular songs.

Liner notes from Grammy Award-winning writer and director Robert Gordon, plus an introduction by the sole surviving Big Star member, drummer Jody Stephens, round out the package.

The vinyl edition will feature lacquers cut at Ardent Studios and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Memphis Record Pressing.

Tracklisting:

1. In the Street (single mix)

2. Don't Lie to Me (single version)

3. September Gurls (single version)

4. Thirteen

5. Jesus Christ (single edit)

6. I'm in Love With a Girl

7. O My Soul (single edit)

8. Feel

9. When My Baby's Beside Me

10. Take Care

11. Life Is White

12. Watch the Sunrise (single version)

13. The Ballad of El Goodo

14. Nightime

15. Back of a Car

16. Thank You Friends