Stone Sour Release New Music Video, Add Headline Dates
05-24-2017
.
Stone Sour

Stone Sour have released a brand new music video for their track "Song #3". The single comes from the Corey Taylor fronted group's forthcoming album.

The new record, which will be entitled "Hydrograd", was produced by Jay Ruston and recorded at the Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, CA, is scheduled to hit stores on June 30th.

The new video was directed by Ryan Valdez and "Song #3" is the second lead single released from the new album, following the first track "Fabuless" Watch the new video here.

The band has also just announced some new European headline dates for their 'Hydrograd World Tour' which follows their upcoming North American tour with Korn that is set to launch on June 16th.

Stone Sour US Headline and Festival Dates
05/26 Sioux City, IA Anthem at Hard Rock Casino Sioux City
05/27 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma @ Catch the Fever Festival Grounds
05/28 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion
07/14 Cadott, WI Rock Fest
07/15 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA
07/16 Bridgeview, IL Chicago Open Air
08/01 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
08/02 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
08/07 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fairgrounds
0922 Greenwood Village, CO High Elevation Rock Festival

Korn Tour Dates
06/16 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
06/18 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
06/20 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
06/21 Inglewood, CA The Forum
06/22 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/24 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
06/25 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
06/26 Pocatello, ID Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre
06/30 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre
07/01 Las Vegas, NV T Mobile Arena
07/19 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
07/20 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
07/22 Bangor, ME Rise Above Fest*
07/23 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
07/25 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
07/26 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
07/27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/29 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center
07/30 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Stone Sour International Dates:
08/23 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena
08/25 Melbourne, Australia Festival Hall
08/26 Sydney, Australia Hordern Pavilion
08/30 Brisbane Australia Eatons Hill Hotel
11/10 Moscow, Russia Stadium
11/15 Copenhagen, Denmark The Gray Hall
11/16 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet
11/17 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene
11/19 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle
11/20 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle
11/22 Brussels, Belgium AB
11/23 Eindhoven, Netherlands Klokgebouw
11/24 Paris, France Bataclan
11/26 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Luxepo
11/27 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle
11/29 Birmingham, United Kingdom Barclaycard Arena
11/30 Leeds, United Kingdom First Direct Arena
12/01 Brighton, United Kingdom Centre
12/04 London, United Kingdom O2 Brixton Academy
12/05 Cardiff, United Kingdom Cardiff International Arena
12/08 Glasgow, United Kingdom SSE Hydro
12/10 Cologne, Germany Palladium
12/11 Munich, Germany Zenith
12/12 Vienna, Austria Gasometer
12/14 Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall
12/15 Milan, Italy Alcatraz

Stone Sour Music, DVDs, Books and more

Stone Sour T-shirts and Posters

More Stone Sour News

Stone Sour Music
