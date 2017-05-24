Stone Sour Release New Music Video, Add Headline Dates

The new record, which will be entitled "Hydrograd", was produced by Jay Ruston and recorded at the Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, CA, is scheduled to hit stores on June 30th.

The new video was directed by Ryan Valdez and "Song #3" is the second lead single released from the new album, following the first track "Fabuless" Watch the new video here.

The band has also just announced some new European headline dates for their 'Hydrograd World Tour' which follows their upcoming North American tour with Korn that is set to launch on June 16th.

Stone Sour US Headline and Festival Dates

05/26 Sioux City, IA Anthem at Hard Rock Casino Sioux City

05/27 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma @ Catch the Fever Festival Grounds

05/28 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

07/14 Cadott, WI Rock Fest

07/15 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA

07/16 Bridgeview, IL Chicago Open Air

08/01 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

08/02 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

08/07 Jackson, MI Jackson County Fairgrounds

0922 Greenwood Village, CO High Elevation Rock Festival



Korn Tour Dates

06/16 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

06/18 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

06/20 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

06/21 Inglewood, CA The Forum

06/22 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/24 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

06/25 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

06/26 Pocatello, ID Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre

06/30 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

07/01 Las Vegas, NV T Mobile Arena

07/19 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

07/20 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

07/22 Bangor, ME Rise Above Fest*

07/23 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

07/25 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

07/26 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

07/27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/29 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

07/30 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Stone Sour International Dates:

08/23 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena

08/25 Melbourne, Australia Festival Hall

08/26 Sydney, Australia Hordern Pavilion

08/30 Brisbane Australia Eatons Hill Hotel

11/10 Moscow, Russia Stadium

11/15 Copenhagen, Denmark The Gray Hall

11/16 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet

11/17 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

11/19 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle

11/20 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

11/22 Brussels, Belgium AB

11/23 Eindhoven, Netherlands Klokgebouw

11/24 Paris, France Bataclan

11/26 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Luxepo

11/27 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle

11/29 Birmingham, United Kingdom Barclaycard Arena

11/30 Leeds, United Kingdom First Direct Arena

12/01 Brighton, United Kingdom Centre

12/04 London, United Kingdom O2 Brixton Academy

12/05 Cardiff, United Kingdom Cardiff International Arena

12/08 Glasgow, United Kingdom SSE Hydro

12/10 Cologne, Germany Palladium

12/11 Munich, Germany Zenith

12/12 Vienna, Austria Gasometer

12/14 Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall

12/15 Milan, Italy Alcatraz