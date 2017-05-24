Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Kentucky Headhunters Add New Leg To On Safari Tour
05-24-2017
Southern rockers The Kentucky Headhunters have announced that they have added a new U.K. leg this fall to their current tour efforts in support of their 2016 album "On Safari."

The U.K. trek will follow the band's current North American summer dates and will feature support from Bad Touch. The eight show tour is set to kick off on October 2nd in Bilston.

Kentucky Headhunters's Richard Young had this to say, "We first met Bad Touch when they were chosen as our support act after my son John Fred Young's band, Black Stone Cherry, convinced us to do our first-ever U.K. tour in 2016. In a mere week of touring, the Headhunter's and Bad Touch became like a band of brothers.

"There is a certain charm and charisma between the two bands that transcends to the fans of both bands, on stage and off. We're proud to announce their return for this year's October U.K. dates. Simply put, it wouldn't be the same without them."

The Kentucky Headhunters Tour Dates:
May 26 The Cumberland County Playhouse - Crossville, Tenn.
June 03 Ward Nail Park - Lowell, Ark.
June 17 Hatbox Airfield - Muskogee, Okla.
June 23 Indian Lookout Country Club - Pattersonville, N.Y.
June 24 Billing Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival - Augusta, N.J.
July 01 Jackson Douthitt Park - Jackson, Ky.
July 02 Concert on the Water - Arley, Ala.
July 07 HaveROCK Revival -- Havelock, Ont., CAN
July 08 Tolchester Marina - Chestertown, Md.
July 14 Anderson Music Hall -- Hiawassee, Ga.
July 15 Downtown Summer Nights - Decatur, Tenn.
July 22 Strawberry Festival -- Deer Lake, Newfoundland and Labrador, CAN
July 28 Fayette County Fair - Dunbar, Pa.
July 29 Ozarks Amphitheater - Camdenton, Mo.
Aug. 05 Race Days Festival - Raceland, Ky.
Aug. 10 Elk County Fair - Kersey, Pa.
Aug. 11 Mason County Fair - Point Pleasant. W. Va.
Aug. 12 Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center - Florence, S.C.
Aug. 14 Henry County Fair - Napoleon, Ohio
Aug. 18 Taylor County Fair - Grafton, W.Va.
Aug. 19 Harley Davidson of Atlanta - Lithia Springs, Ga.
Aug. 25 Crawford County Fair - Gays Mills, Wis.
Aug. 26 Chattooga County Ag Fair - Summerville, Ga.
Sept. 02 The Shed - Maryville, Tenn.
Sept. 14 Warren County A&L Fair - McMinnville, Tenn.
Sept. 15 Eldorado Town & Country Days - Eldorado, Ill.
Sept. 16 Tradewater Music Fest - Providence, Ky.
Sept. 23 Big Spring Park for Bridge Bash - Cotter, Ark.
Sept. 30 Gram Parson's Guitar Pull & Tribute Festival - Waycross, Ga.
Oct. 02 Robin 2 - Bilston, U.K.
Oct. 03 Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, U.K.
Oct. 05 Local Authority - Sheffield, U.K.
Oct. 06 Waterfront - Norwich, U.K.
Oct. 07 Boston Music Rooms - London, U.K.
Oct. 08 Club Academy - Manchester, U.K.
Oct. 09 Cluny - Newcastle, U.K.
Oct. 10 O2, ABC2 - Glasgow, U.K.
Oct. 14 Jenny Wiley Festival - Prestonsburg, Ky.
Oct. 21 Rockers, Riders & Ribs - Longview, Texas

