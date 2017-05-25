Bush Announce Black And White Rainbows Euro Tour

The 3-week run opens at The Forum in London on September 21 - the first of six shows in the band's native UK - before heading to Germany and other countries on the continent.

"You've been asking. We've been planning," says the band. "It has been far too long since we've seen you, and we cannot wait to play for you. UK, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal..... we're coming." Tickets for the European tour go on sale May 26. See the dates here.