Chris Cornell's Wife Vows To Stand Up For Him
05-25-2017
Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has written a shared letter that she has written to her late husband where she vows to stand up for the Soundgarden frontman and take care of their children.

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room following a concert in Detroit on May 17th. The initial coroner's report ruled the death a suicide but Vicky had previously expressed her belief that Chris would never intentionally take his own life and said she is awaiting the toxicology test results to see if a prescription drug, known to have a side effort of an increased risk of suicide, played a part.

She has now written a letter to her late husband. She writes, "To My Sweet Christopher, You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

"You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn't be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

"I'm broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. Always and forever, Your Vicky"

