Classic Elton John Songs Finally Get Music Videos
(Radio.com) Elton John and Bernie Taupin worked with YouTube for a global music video competition for aspiring directors to recreate three of John's early '70s hits: "Rocket Man," Tiny Dancer" and "Bennie and the Jets." The two unveiled the winning submissions at the Cannes Film Festival, where John remarked his was "moved and amazed" by the process and video results. "The future of creativity is clearly collaborative, fusing art and technology, and it's been fantastic to open up our work to the next generation of creative talent and to share that process with the world on YouTube," John said. The "Bennie and the Jets" video was directed by Jack Whitley and Laura Brownhill. In the video, they use black-and-white visuals and compelling dance routines to tell a unique story. They drew inspiration from Busby Berkeley's old Hollywood musicals and Fritz Lang's 1927 innovative sci-fi movie, Metropolis, according to Rolling Stone. "Rocket Man" was animated by Majid Adin, who creates a brilliant new storyline that draws from Adin's experience as an Iranian refugee traveling through England. This unique twist gives a heavier meaning to Taupin's legendary lyrics. Director Max Weiland took a simple approach with his "Tiny Dancer" music video, where he showcased people from all walks of life listening to and singing along with the iconic tune around L.A. Watch the winning music videos here.
