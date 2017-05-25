Corey Taylor Recalls Backlash From Slipknot Fans Over Stone Sour

Taylor tells the Shmonty In The Morning show that he had to deal with Slipknot fans not being happy about Stone Sour's different style for a long time.

"I had a couple shows where I took money out of my own pocket, put it in the dude's hand and got him the hell out of my [Stone Sour] show. It took a long, long time to get over it.

"It was a long journey… well after Through Glass. Honestly, it wasn't even until the House of Gold and Bones albums that it felt like we were really starting to get away from that kind of weirdness."