Katy Perry Wrote Over 40 New Songs For New Album

To rewind, Perry played the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2015 and toured until October of that year. Then began seven months of rest and relaxation--until she got down to songwriting for Witness.

"I was tired, I'm human," she explained. "So I took October to June off." "I started writing a record in June of last year," she said. "I wrote over 40 songs. Now I have 15 beautiful songs to represent this story I want to share with the world."