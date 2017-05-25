King Crimson Release Video For Cover Of David Bowie Classic

Robert Fripp had this to say about the EP, "King Crimson performed Heroes at the Admiralspalast in Berlin as a celebration, a remembrancing and an homage. The concert was thirty nine years and one month after the original sessions at the Hansa Tonstudio overlooking the Berlin Wall. This is released in the Fortieth Anniversary year." - .

The EP will feature the following tracks: 1) Heroes (recorded live at the Admiralspalast Berlin 12 Sep 2016) 2) Easy Money (recorded live at Salle Pleyel Paris 3 Dec 2016) 3)Starless - edit (recorded live at Museumsquartier Vienna 1 Dec 2016) 4)The Hell Hounds of Krim (recorded live at Museumsquartier Vienna 1 Dec 2016) 5) Heroes (radio edit). Watch the video here.