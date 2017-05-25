Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert

The family of one of the victims (Travis Ward) has filed a lawsuit against Mill and the Oakdale Theatre for failing to adequately secure the premises. The suit cites previous violence at Meek Mill shows as evidence that additional security was necessary to prevent injury and loss of life.

Nathan Mitchell, who was injured in the shooting, is also a party to the legal action. The suit cites Mill's graphic lyrics as evidence that standard crowd control practices were not enough. Read more here.