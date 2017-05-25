|
Metallica Release New 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video
.
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", at the Rock On The Range festival in Columbus, OH on May 21, and the band are sharing professional video footage from the event. The tune was the second single from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. Metallica closed out the annual 3-day event in Columbus on a weekend that also featured performances by Korn, The Offspring, Alter Bridge, Bush and Live, among others. The festival appearance marked the sixth show of the group's North American tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Watch the video here.
The tune was the second single from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.
Metallica closed out the annual 3-day event in Columbus on a weekend that also featured performances by Korn, The Offspring, Alter Bridge, Bush and Live, among others.
The festival appearance marked the sixth show of the group's North American tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight
• Chuck Berry's 'Johnnie B. Good' Long Awaited Sequel Released
• Original KISS Star Believes Rock N Roll Is Over
• Corey Taylor Recalls Backlash From Slipknot Fans Over Stone Sour
• Over 50 Beach Boys Rarities Included In 50th Anniversary Collection
• The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday
• King Crimson Release Video For Cover Of David Bowie Classic
• U2's Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance Streaming Online
• Metallica Release New 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video
• alt-J Streaming New Single 'Adeline'
• Bush Announce Black And White Rainbows Euro Tour
• 311 Release 'Too Much To Think' Music Video
• Singled Out: Soldiers Of A Wrong War's Yeah
• Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert
• Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song
• Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert
• Future Recruits Kendrick Lamar For 'Mask Off' Remix
• Death Toll From Terrorist Concert Bombing Could Rise
• G-Eazy Releases Surprise Tracks For His Birthday
• Katy Perry Wrote Over 40 New Songs For New Album
• Classic Elton John Songs Finally Get Music Videos
• Migos' Takeoff Releases New Solo Track 'Intruder'
• Nicki Minaj Addresses Nas Romance Rumors
• Trisha Yearwood Sings National Anthem at Predators NHL Playoff
• Shelly Waters Releasing New Album This Summer
• Kissey Announces Unplug The Delusional Monkey EP
• Ariana Grande Management Release Statement On Terrorist Bombing
• Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'
• Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To James Bond Icon Roger Moore
• Lana Del Rey Debuted New Song At KROQ Weenie Roast
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.