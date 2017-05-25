Metallica Release New 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

The tune was the second single from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

Metallica closed out the annual 3-day event in Columbus on a weekend that also featured performances by Korn, The Offspring, Alter Bridge, Bush and Live, among others.

The festival appearance marked the sixth show of the group's North American tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." Watch the video here.