Over 50 Beach Boys Rarities Included In 50th Anniversary Collection

The collection includes the first-ever stereo mix of the Beach Boys' 1967 classic Wild Honey as well as 54 never-before-heard recordings from album sessions and live appearances. A preorder is available here.

This includes Lei'd in Hawaii, a live album that never saw the light of day. Studio sessions come from the recording of Wild Honey and Smiley Smile--many of which took place in Brian Wilson's home. Read more here.