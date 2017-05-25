|
Shelly Waters Releasing New Album This Summer
.
(Skye Media) Americana singer-songwriter Shelly Waters is set to release her new, self-titled album on July 28, 2017. Evidence of Waters’ jambalaya-like recipe of sonic spices – and then some - are found within each of the dozen tasty tracks on Shelly Waters, which was recorded in Nashville with renowned producer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaler. “I feel like this record is the true representation of what I feel when I play the music that I love. This is Shelly. This is me. This is a reflection, and this is a representation of me.” Waters’ musical roots run as deep and wide as the mighty Mississippi River that snakes through her home state of Louisiana. Her sound is the epitome of the holy tonal trinity of blues, country, and rock. “I want my music to represent all of those genres – because that’s what I love best – and I love blending those sounds together,” Waters affirms. “Growing up in South Louisiana I listened to a lot of swamp pop, old R&B, and rock ’n’ roll. Those tones and those iconic voices are what I’m drawn to and that’s what I feel the most comfortable singing. My music is Americana through and through.” The uniqueness of Waters’ powerful and haunting voice brings her music to life and her lyrics betray a life filled with twists, turns, and adventure. From the very first time the pick hits the strings on the album’s opening track “Drink the Water,” resonances of the brilliant Etta James’ masterwork “I’d Rather Go Blind” flood your senses. “Red Hot Red” burns with a current classic country vibe. With “Jackpot” and “Knew You When,” the listener gets the first hint of what a Louisiana swamp would look, feel, and sound like. “Time for a Change” is a refreshing shift in pace that connects the musical dots back to the Bob Dylan nugget “I Want You.” Song sequence on an album is so often key. On Shelly Waters, “Lost My Way” and “Blood Sweat and Tears” serve as the perfect opening acts for the oh-so-appropriate closing track, Waters’ terrific take on Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ “Louisiana Rain.” The perfect sonic nightcap to an intoxicating collection of top-shelf tracks, the imagery of where the road and rain meet the Gulf Coast waters that haunts Petty’s number fits Waters’ long road to making music to a tee.
Waters’ musical roots run as deep and wide as the mighty Mississippi River that snakes through her home state of Louisiana. Her sound is the epitome of the holy tonal trinity of blues, country, and rock. “I want my music to represent all of those genres – because that’s what I love best – and I love blending those sounds together,” Waters affirms. “Growing up in South Louisiana I listened to a lot of swamp pop, old R&B, and rock ’n’ roll. Those tones and those iconic voices are what I’m drawn to and that’s what I feel the most comfortable singing. My music is Americana through and through.” The uniqueness of Waters’ powerful and haunting voice brings her music to life and her lyrics betray a life filled with twists, turns, and adventure.
From the very first time the pick hits the strings on the album’s opening track “Drink the Water,” resonances of the brilliant Etta James’ masterwork “I’d Rather Go Blind” flood your senses. “Red Hot Red” burns with a current classic country vibe. With “Jackpot” and “Knew You When,” the listener gets the first hint of what a Louisiana swamp would look, feel, and sound like. “Time for a Change” is a refreshing shift in pace that connects the musical dots back to the Bob Dylan nugget “I Want You.”
Song sequence on an album is so often key. On Shelly Waters, “Lost My Way” and “Blood Sweat and Tears” serve as the perfect opening acts for the oh-so-appropriate closing track, Waters’ terrific take on Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ “Louisiana Rain.” The perfect sonic nightcap to an intoxicating collection of top-shelf tracks, the imagery of where the road and rain meet the Gulf Coast waters that haunts Petty’s number fits Waters’ long road to making music to a tee.
Skye Media submitted this story.
• Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight
• Chuck Berry's 'Johnnie B. Good' Long Awaited Sequel Released
• Original KISS Star Believes Rock N Roll Is Over
• Corey Taylor Recalls Backlash From Slipknot Fans Over Stone Sour
• Over 50 Beach Boys Rarities Included In 50th Anniversary Collection
• The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday
• King Crimson Release Video For Cover Of David Bowie Classic
• U2's Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance Streaming Online
• Metallica Release New 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video
• alt-J Streaming New Single 'Adeline'
• Bush Announce Black And White Rainbows Euro Tour
• 311 Release 'Too Much To Think' Music Video
• Singled Out: Soldiers Of A Wrong War's Yeah
• Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert
• Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song
• Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert
• Future Recruits Kendrick Lamar For 'Mask Off' Remix
• Death Toll From Terrorist Concert Bombing Could Rise
• G-Eazy Releases Surprise Tracks For His Birthday
• Katy Perry Wrote Over 40 New Songs For New Album
• Classic Elton John Songs Finally Get Music Videos
• Migos' Takeoff Releases New Solo Track 'Intruder'
• Nicki Minaj Addresses Nas Romance Rumors
• Trisha Yearwood Sings National Anthem at Predators NHL Playoff
• Shelly Waters Releasing New Album This Summer
• Kissey Announces Unplug The Delusional Monkey EP
• Ariana Grande Management Release Statement On Terrorist Bombing
• Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'
• Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To James Bond Icon Roger Moore
• Lana Del Rey Debuted New Song At KROQ Weenie Roast
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.