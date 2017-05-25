|
Singled Out: Soldiers Of A Wrong War's Yeah
.
Soldiers Of A Wrong War tells us the story behind their single and video "Yeah" which is the second single from their brand new album "Countdowns". Here is the story: When we wrote this song we were like: "This stuff sounds insanely like one of those rock'n'roll songs that make you wanna instantly dance and have fun!" If you listen to the song, you can feel influences from the old school rock'n'roll scene of the mid-'60s, early-'70s, mixed with some alternative rock vibes from the 90s. The catchphrase in the refrain, which is "It doesn't make much sense but i like it", basically represents the world we live in today: the infosphere is flooded with tons of contents through social media every single day and it looks like you really don't need a reason to like something. Even if it doesn't make sense, if you see that people share it, than it seems that you have to like it automatically and you just go with the flow, trapped in a system which seems to be designed to decode ourselves and bring our individuality to a point where it's nearly extinct. The concept for the music video was to create something dizzy, able to transmit that mad, loony vibe which you can feel when you listen to this song. So what is crazier than a guy doing stupid things, ending in insane troubles? And there's also a little surprise when the video finishes so if you're curious, you'll better check it out right about now! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
