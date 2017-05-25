Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday
05-25-2017
.
Pixies

The Pixies will be celebrating the conclusion of the first leg of their North American tour by making their debut appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The veteran band are set to perform their track "Tenament Song" from their latest album "Head Carrier" on the May 26th broadcast of the late night TV show which airs at 11:35PM - 12:37AM ET/PT on CBS.

The performance will follow the final concert of the tour leg at the Brooklyn Steel. The band will be returning to the road for the second leg on September 8th with an appearance at The Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA.

advertisement

Pixies Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pixies T-shirts and Posters

More Pixies News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday

Pixies Expand North American 'Head Carrier' Tour

Pixies Announce U.S. 'Head Carrier' Tour Dates

Pixies' Joey Santiago Went Into Rehab 2016 In Review

Kings Of Leon and Pixies Added To British Summer Time Festival

Pixies Announce Warm-Up Club Mini-Tour

Pixies Release Black Francis Directed Music Video

Pixies' Joey Santiago Goes Into Rehab

Pixies Release 'Tenement Song' Video

Pixies' Black Francis Can't Justify Further Solo Albums


More Stories for Pixies

Pixies Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Chris Cornell's Wife Vows To Stand Up For Him- Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight- Chuck Berry's 'Johnnie B. Good' Long Awaited Sequel Released- more

Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert- Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song- Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack- more

Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement- Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book- Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs- more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande Suspends European Tour Following Terrorist Bombing- Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert- Future Recruits Kendrick Lamar For 'Mask Off' Remix- more

Ariana Grande Management Release Statement On Terrorist Bombing- Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'- Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To Roger Moore- more

19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert- Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut- T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Wife Vows To Stand Up For Him

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight

Chuck Berry's 'Johnnie B. Good' Long Awaited Sequel Released

Original KISS Star Believes Rock N Roll Is Over

Corey Taylor Recalls Backlash From Slipknot Fans Over Stone Sour

Over 50 Beach Boys Rarities Included In 50th Anniversary Collection

The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday

King Crimson Release Video For Cover Of David Bowie Classic

U2's Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance Streaming Online

Metallica Release New 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

alt-J Streaming New Single 'Adeline'

Bush Announce Black And White Rainbows Euro Tour

311 Release 'Too Much To Think' Music Video

Singled Out: Soldiers Of A Wrong War's Yeah

Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert

Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ariana Grande Suspends European Tour Following Terrorist Bombing

Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert

Future Recruits Kendrick Lamar For 'Mask Off' Remix

Death Toll From Terrorist Concert Bombing Could Rise

G-Eazy Releases Surprise Tracks For His Birthday

Katy Perry Wrote Over 40 New Songs For New Album

Classic Elton John Songs Finally Get Music Videos

Migos' Takeoff Releases New Solo Track 'Intruder'

Nicki Minaj Addresses Nas Romance Rumors

Trisha Yearwood Sings National Anthem at Predators NHL Playoff

Shelly Waters Releasing New Album This Summer

Kissey Announces Unplug The Delusional Monkey EP

Ariana Grande Management Release Statement On Terrorist Bombing

Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To James Bond Icon Roger Moore

Lana Del Rey Debuted New Song At KROQ Weenie Roast

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.