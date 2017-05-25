|
The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday
The Pixies will be celebrating the conclusion of the first leg of their North American tour by making their debut appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The veteran band are set to perform their track "Tenament Song" from their latest album "Head Carrier" on the May 26th broadcast of the late night TV show which airs at 11:35PM - 12:37AM ET/PT on CBS. The performance will follow the final concert of the tour leg at the Brooklyn Steel. The band will be returning to the road for the second leg on September 8th with an appearance at The Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA.
