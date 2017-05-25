Trisha Yearwood Sings National Anthem at Predators NHL Playoff

The Music City has hosted a different country artist for each game of the playoffs, starting off with Carrie Underwood, who is married to the team's captain, Mike Fisher.

Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Vince Gill, Lady Antebellum Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban -- who sang the "Star Spangled Banner," for the first time in the 25 years he has lived in America -- also delivered the patriotic tune during the series.

Yearwood's rendition must've been just what the Predators needed; they won the game and will advance to the Stanley Cup finals. It will be the first trip to the finals for the 19-year-old franchise. Watch it here.