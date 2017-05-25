U2's Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance Streaming Online

The band were on hand to promote their recently-launched North American tour, which marks the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree" and sees the Irish rockers playing the album in its entirety for the first time.

U2 joined Kimmel for an extended and wide-ranging conversation, discussing everything from their early days to getting advice from Bruce Springsteen, to this week's terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK, to the possibility of a new album.

"It will be out definitely in the next 27 years," explained The Edge about the follow-up to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence." "I can't be more specific than that because there's a lot more work to be done."

The group closed the show by delivering the TV debut of "The Little Things That Give You Away", a new song from their forthcoming album, "Songs Of Experience." Watch the appearance, including the interview, here.