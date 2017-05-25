Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight

Corbitt broke the news via a Facebook video but also followed up with the following message "I was just told an ago I more than likely have stage 3 Esophagus cancer. Still a chance for stage 2. I get into more details on what that means and our plan of attack soon.

"But after much discussion with the doctors and specialist. ..they've told me there's no chance within in any reasonable time that I'll ever be able to perform again.

"So it breaks my heart at this time that I'm forced to announce my retirement from singing. I'm sorry to all of my band mates for letting them down. I'm devastated with all of this hitting me so fast. I'm still in shock.

"Thanks for all of the great support all these years. You're the best fans and I love all of you! We at least have a great Warbeast album and music video coming soon." Watch the video message here.