Bryson Tiller Reveals 'True To Self' Album Details

Tiller posted the back cover art of the 19-track album, but interestingly two of his three recently released tracks are not included on the LP. Tiller released "Honey," "Get Mine" and "Somethin Tells Me" earlier this month, but only the last song appears on the album.

The post doesn't list any collaborators, though Travis Scott tweeted the tracklisting with the caption, "'Don't get to high' Young tiller let's get it Can't wait for this album," which might suggest he's featured on the record. Check out the post here.