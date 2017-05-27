Camila Cabello's Solo Album Features Big Name Collaborations

In a new interview with Beats 1, Cabello said that Sheeran wrote a song for the new record titled "The Boy," which she describes as having a "James Brown funky vibe to it."

She also revealed the album features collaborations with Charli XCX on the track "Scar Tissue," and Pharrell on the song "Havana." OneRepublic principal Ryan Tedder also contributed. Read more here.