Ed Sheeran Engagement To Cherry Seaborn Rumored

During the interview, Crowe mentioned that Sheeran has visited him on his farm in New South Wales with Cherry Seaborn, who he referred to as the singer's fiancee.

"He was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates," Crowe explains. "He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancee for more time." Read more here.