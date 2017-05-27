Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ellie Goulding And Kygo Release 'First Time' Video
05-27-2017
.
Ellie Goulding

(Radio.com) After teasing their fans for days, Ellie Goulding and Kygo finally released the music video for their "First Time" collaboration earlier this week (May 22).

Directed by Mathew Cullen, the video features Goulding wearing a mourning dress in a burnt out room. The clip then flashes back to vibrant, happier memories, causing the house to come back to life.

Kygo also makes an appearance in the new visual, rising like a phoenix from the ashes. Check out the online stream of Goulding and Kygo's "First Time" music video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

