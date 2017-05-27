F.B.I. Reportedly Investigating Fyre Festival Fiasco

The first class-action civil suits have been filed against organizers but it appears festival masterminds may also face criminal charges.The F.B.I. is investigating potential mail, wire and securities fraud related to the festival, reports The New York Times.

A prosecutor for the Southern District of New York's cyber crimes unit is reportedly looking into the situation, though both the D.A. and the F.B.I. declined to comment for the Times' story. An investigation would determine whether the implosion of Fyre Festival was an unfortunate fluke or the result of criminal activity. Read more here.