Hailee Steinfeld Releases 'Most Girls' Video

05-27-2017

.

(Radio.com) Hailee Steinfeld has released the music video for her current single "Most Girls" and finds her exploring her acting skills in various roles. The Academy Award nominated actress turned singer plays multiple roles in her latest visual including a boxer, a Hollywood starlet, a bookworm and a designer. The clip ends with Hailee surrounded by female friends wearing t-shirts emblazoned with words like "relentless" and "fearless." Watch the new music video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.