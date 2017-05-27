Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

James Corden In Emotional Tribute To Manchester Following Bombing
05-27-2017
.
James Corden

(Radio.com) Earlier this week, James Corden offered an emotional tribute to those killed in a bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, UK. The Late Late Show host honored the people of Manchester whose community was rocked by a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured 59--including children and

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester tonight," he said. "All of the staff at the MEN Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team and all of those families affected by tonight."

"We'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening," he added. Corden took a moment to highlight some of the contributions Manchester natives have made in various fields.

"Many of you won't have ever been to Manchester but you will definitely have heard of it," he said. "It's famous all over the world for so many wonderful things, great football teams, Manchester City, Manchester United. It's famous for incredible music, Oasis and Joy Division."

"It was the birthplace of the leader of the Suffragettes. It's the home of the inventor of the first computer. When I think of Manchester, of the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there and I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people, you will be hard-pressed to find." Watch Corden's emotional tribute here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

James Corden Music, DVDs, Books and more

James Corden T-shirts and Posters

More James Corden News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


James Corden In Emotional Tribute To Manchester Following Bombing

Things Get Heated Between Ice Cube and James Corden

Elton John Praises James Corden For 'TIME 100'

James Corden Challenges Riz Ahmed To Rap Battle

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special Announced

James Corden Vs Demi Lovato In Divas Singing Competition

Linkin Park Have Hard Time With James Corden's 'Bandmate Game'

James Corden Invents Thr33way Boy Band For Mockumentary

James Corden Challenges Ice Cube To 1-On-1 Basketball

James Corden and Ellen In 'Finish the Lyric' Battle


More Stories for James Corden

James Corden Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery- Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks- more

Chris Cornell's Wife Vows To Stand Up For Him- Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight- Chuck Berry's 'Johnnie B. Good' Long Awaited Sequel Released- more

Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert- Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song- Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History- Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects- Travis Scott Breaks His 'Goosebumps' Record- Ed Sheeran Engagement Rumored- more

DJ Khaled Recruits Rihanna As Guest On 'Grateful' Album- Lana Del Rey Reveals Release Date For 'Lust For Life'- Ariana Grande's Manager Speaks Out After Terror Bombing- more

Ariana Grande Suspends European Tour Following Terrorist Bombing- Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert- Future Recruits Kendrick Lamar For 'Mask Off' Remix- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery

Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks

Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future

New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin

Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album

Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Reveals Details For New Release

U2 Says 'Worst Of Humanity' Behind Manchester Attack

Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release Studio Video

Billy Idol Announces Limited Edition Triple Disc Set

Paramore Rock New Song On 'The Late Late Show'

Cold War Kids Cover Alice Key's 'No One'

Bush's Unaired Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh Warns New Documentary Not Complete

Motley Crue Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For Girls Reissue

Singled Out: Cold Roses' Staying Alive Ain't Easy

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History

Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects

Travis Scott Breaks His 'Goosebumps' Record

Ed Sheeran Engagement To Cherry Seaborn Rumored

Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre 'Ain't No Fun' Lawsuit Dismissed

F.B.I. Reportedly Investigating Fyre Festival Fiasco

Chris Stapleton Surprised Chris Pratt With Preview His New Album

Ellie Goulding And Kygo Release 'First Time' Video

Lady Antebellum Release Their 'Hey! Baby' Dirty Dancing Cover

Eric Church Covers 'Rusty Cage' In Tribute To Chris Cornell

Camila Cabello's Solo Album Features Big Name Collaborations

Brett Eldredge Finds Unique Way To Honor His Grandfathers

Bryson Tiller Reveals 'True To Self' Album Details

Ariana Grande Fans Transform 'Dangerous Woman' Artwork

Hailee Steinfeld Releases 'Most Girls' Video

Jason Aldean Reveals Baby's Gender In Social Media Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.