Lady Gaga Tributes Friend Who Lost Cancer Battle

"I don't know how to put a price on a friendship," Gaga wrote. "I'm not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it's too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live every day with more passion, more determination, more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that's who she was, and it's what drew us to each other, and I know it's what she always wanted for me."

Gaga said that her friend had an "incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was." While in shock over her friend's death, Gaga says she will work hard to be stronger every day because that's what Durham would have wanted. Read more here.