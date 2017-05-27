Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects
05-27-2017
.
Michael Jackson

(Radio.com) Michael Jackson's estate has released a statement emphasizing that it did not sanction upcoming Netflix or Lifetime TV projects based on the life of the singer.

The estate added that they have several projects in development, that 'respect, honor and celebrate Michael's life and legacy." Earlier this month, Lifetime TV revealed a trailer for their film, Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland, which is based on the book, Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days, written by the singer's bodyguards, Bill Whitefield and Javon Beard. Jackson impersonator Navi is slated to star as the late pop idol.

Also, Netflix is reportedly closing a deal for a script on the life of the singer -- from the perspective of his pet monkey, Bubbles. The Jackson estate statement implied that it would pursue litigation if the projects go forward since the films seek to exploit the artist's legacy and make unauthorized use of Jackson's music, images, videos and other official movies. Read the full statement from the Michael Jackson Estate here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Michael Jackson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Michael Jackson T-shirts and Posters

More Michael Jackson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects

Michael Jackson 'Bubbles' Movie Close To Netflix Deal

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Searching for Neverland' Trailer Released

Chris Brown Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson With 'Privacy' Music

Michael Jackson Immortalized With Son's New Tattoo

Michael Jackson's Children Paris and Prince Get Complimentary Tattoos

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Up for Sale For $67 Million

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' First Album To Go 33 Times Platinum

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris To Appear TV Drama 'Star'

Michael Jackson's Daughter Believes He Was Murdered


More Stories for Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery- Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks- more

Chris Cornell's Wife Vows To Stand Up For Him- Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight- Chuck Berry's 'Johnnie B. Good' Long Awaited Sequel Released- more

Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert- Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song- Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History- Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects- Travis Scott Breaks His 'Goosebumps' Record- Ed Sheeran Engagement Rumored- more

DJ Khaled Recruits Rihanna As Guest On 'Grateful' Album- Lana Del Rey Reveals Release Date For 'Lust For Life'- Ariana Grande's Manager Speaks Out After Terror Bombing- more

Ariana Grande Suspends European Tour Following Terrorist Bombing- Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert- Future Recruits Kendrick Lamar For 'Mask Off' Remix- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery

Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks

Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future

New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin

Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album

Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Reveals Details For New Release

U2 Says 'Worst Of Humanity' Behind Manchester Attack

Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release Studio Video

Billy Idol Announces Limited Edition Triple Disc Set

Paramore Rock New Song On 'The Late Late Show'

Cold War Kids Cover Alice Key's 'No One'

Bush's Unaired Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh Warns New Documentary Not Complete

Motley Crue Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For Girls Reissue

Singled Out: Cold Roses' Staying Alive Ain't Easy

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History

Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects

Travis Scott Breaks His 'Goosebumps' Record

Ed Sheeran Engagement To Cherry Seaborn Rumored

Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre 'Ain't No Fun' Lawsuit Dismissed

F.B.I. Reportedly Investigating Fyre Festival Fiasco

Chris Stapleton Surprised Chris Pratt With Preview His New Album

Ellie Goulding And Kygo Release 'First Time' Video

Lady Antebellum Release Their 'Hey! Baby' Dirty Dancing Cover

Eric Church Covers 'Rusty Cage' In Tribute To Chris Cornell

Camila Cabello's Solo Album Features Big Name Collaborations

Brett Eldredge Finds Unique Way To Honor His Grandfathers

Bryson Tiller Reveals 'True To Self' Album Details

Ariana Grande Fans Transform 'Dangerous Woman' Artwork

Hailee Steinfeld Releases 'Most Girls' Video

Jason Aldean Reveals Baby's Gender In Social Media Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.